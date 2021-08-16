Ties With The US 'on Steady Upward Trajectory,' Says Indian Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Asserting that ties between India and the United States of America were "on a steady upward trajectory," Indian ambassador to the USA, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said that the two nations are aiming at bringing development and prosperity to their people as well as to the world at large. Sandhu was speaking at the Indian-American conference at India House on the occasion of the country's 74th Independence Day, where he listed diplomatic events that resulted in this 'upward trajectory.'

India-US relationship has come a long way

The USA and India have built a strong bond over the last few years. Some examples of the 'upward trajectory' Sandhu mentioned include:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephone conversations with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

The India Prime Minister's participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad)

Climate and G-7 Summits

Recent visits by Cabinet-level, and other high ranking officials of both nations

However, the Indian diplomat said that the two sides still need to work on several sectors including healthcare and pharma, digital and IT, education and research, clean energy and climate change, and strategic and defence.

Sandhu also cited the help both countries provided each other in recent times as the COVID-19 pandemic surged unprecedentedly.

"Today humanity's very survival is linked to how well we support each other. India extended its helping hand to the US last year. This year during the surge in India the US Government, Congress, private sector and diaspora provided overwhelming support to India. I take this opportunity to thank each one of you for your generous efforts. I am confident that with our collective action we will come out of this stronger and more resilient," Sandhu said.

Indian Flag hoisting ceremony in the USA

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, the Tricolour was hoisted at all the five Consulates of India - New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and San Francisco.

US President Joe Biden also wished the country and said New Delhi and Washington must show the world that the "two great and diverse democracies" can deliver for people everywhere.

President Biden informed that India gained Independence by walking on the path of non-violence and honesty as guided by Mahatama Gandhi. Emphasizing on India-America partnership, Biden said, "On Aug 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey towards independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence. Over decades, ties between our people, including a vibrant community of over four million Indian-Americans, have strengthened our partnership."

(With inputs from PTI)