Maharashtra: Man Attacked By Tiger, Escapes Unhurt After 'acting Dead'

Video of a man who played dead to save his life from a tiger in Bhandar district of Maharashtra is doing rounds on the internet. The clip was posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on twitter and since then it has garnered 2.5k likes. In the caption, Kaswan revealed that at the end, both the tiger and the man were fine. Watch the video here:

You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior. pic.twitter.com/1rLZyZJs3i — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 25, 2020

Presumed dead

In the comment section, another user shared the entire video. The video shows a tiger emerging as it is chased by a crowd into the fields. It further shows the beast running and stopping only to grab a man and sit on top of him. But the man, showing courage remains motionless. On the other hand, the tiger on seeing people approaching and presuming the man to be dead gets up and runs to save his life.

After the video hit the internet, netizens lauded the man for his courage and presence of mind. Many compared it to the folklore wherein a man acted dead to escape a bear. Commenting on the incident, a user joked, “thank God, the tiger did not use his extra brain.”

This is sheer luck for the man. His calm behavior and courage helped him.. Glad both that the tiger & the man are safe.. God was kind to both.. 😊 — Suresh Ramchandran (@sureshram996) January 26, 2020

The man at least remembered the old folk tale where the man played dead when a bear came by . 🤣🤣🤣 — 𝐀𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐧𝐢 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬! (@Ana_Patni) January 27, 2020

This must have been a horrifying and the most adventurous experience for the man. I am sure he must have used his brain to keep calm and hold the breath to show as if he is dead to escape. And for the tiger- God is great that he did not use is extra brain😁 — Himanshu (@himanshu_tiwari) January 25, 2020

we need extensive training and sensitization across the country to educate people how to step back safely and give that space to our wild. will keep both out of harms way. — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) January 25, 2020

Well the man is undoubtedly courageous ; the way the Tiger leaves him and runs, it seems as if the passers-by have made a loud noise . अंत भला तो सब भला 🙂 — Vandana Sharma (@Reflections_vs) January 25, 2020

