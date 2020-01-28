The Debate
Maharashtra: Man Attacked By Tiger, Escapes Unhurt After 'acting Dead'

General News

Video of a man played dead to save his life from tiger in Maharashtra is doing rounds on the internet. Netizens have lauded him for his courage and valour.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger

Video of a man who played dead to save his life from a tiger in Bhandar district of Maharashtra is doing rounds on the internet. The clip was posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on twitter and since then it has garnered 2.5k likes. In the caption, Kaswan revealed that at the end, both the tiger and the man were fine. Watch the video here: 

Read: Tiger Mauls To Death Man, Cow In MP's Umaria

Read: Maha: Tiger Kills Woman In Chandrapur

Presumed dead

In the comment section, another user shared the entire video. The video shows a tiger emerging as it is chased by a crowd into the fields. It further shows the beast running and stopping only to grab a man and sit on top of him. But the man, showing courage remains motionless. On the other hand, the tiger on seeing people approaching and presuming the man to be dead gets up and runs to save his life. 

After the video hit the internet, netizens lauded the man for his courage and presence of mind.  Many compared it to the folklore wherein a man acted dead to escape a bear. Commenting on the incident, a user joked, “thank God, the tiger did not use his extra brain.”

Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Castigates Congress On ED's PFI Revelations

Read: Tiger Woods Finds Out About Kobe Bryant’s Death In Heartbreaking Fashion

Published:
