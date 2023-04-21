Tiger Carcass Found In Mailani Range Of The Dudhwa Buffer Zone On Friday

The carcass of a tiger was found in Mailani range of the Dudhwa buffer zone here on Friday, officials said. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) field director B Prabhakar said that the Mailani range forest officials sighted the two-year-old tiger's movement in the buffer zone in the morning.

The animal took shelter in a sugarcane field, where he was found dead later, the officials said. No injury marks were detected on the carcass and all vital organs including nails, and canines of the tiger were found intact, Prabhakar said.

He added that no electrocution, poaching or poisoning marks were found on the animal's body. The forensic examination of the carcass established the cause of death as stomach rupture and multiple internal organ failure, Prabhakar said.