Tiger Cub In Litter Of 3 Born In Hyderabad Named After Galwan Braveheart Col Santosh Babu

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, a royal Bengal tiger cub at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park has been named after late Col Santosh Babu who was martyred in the India-China Galwan clash.

In Nehru Zoological Park, three cubs were born to the Royal Bengal tigress, 'Asha'. Among the three cubs, one has been named after late Col Santosh Babu who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Galwan attack on June 15, 2020.

Colonel Santosh was among the 20 Jawans who were killed in the Chinese ambush at the LAC. Among 20 soldiers, 12 were from 16 Bihar Regiment including the martyr Colonel Santosh. The Chinese PLA was paid back in kind, and while China hasn't declared its number of casualties, three different intel reports claim a minimum of 35.

The royal Bengal Tigress had given birth to total three male cubs among whom one was named 'Santosh' and the other two were named, 'Surya' and 'Sankalp' during the COVID-19 lockdown period. The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad celebrated the 74th Independence day by hoisting the National Flag.

Speaking to the press, N Kshitija who works as a curator at the park said, "This day is celebrated as a festival of India, which has come into being after a long struggle and sacrifice."

Martyr Santosh Babu's brave wife also had a message for the nation on 74th Independence Day -

"Independence Day does not mean just one day. The celebration shouldn't be just for a day. Anyone can help anytime. Help the nation as much as possible. Use Indian products, develop India & help it move ahead."

(With ANI inputs)