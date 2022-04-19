Tiger dies of old age, illness at Sariska reserve

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) A tiger died on Tuesday in the Rajasthan’s Sariska reserve due to prolonged illness and old age, an official said.

ST-6, aged around 17, was one of the oldest tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve.

Two years ago, ST-6 had sustained injuries in a fight with ST-4. The tiger was kept in an enclosure since November 2020.

"The ST-6 died this morning. He was injured in a territorial fight. Doctors had performed a surgery on the animal but he had developed other health issues owing to age," Sariska Field Director R N Meena said.

There are now 25 tigers in the reserve, including seven cubs, a forest official said. PTI RDK