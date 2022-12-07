Tiger Found Dead In Maharashtra Forest; Territorial Fight Suspected

A sub-adult tiger was found dead at a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday with officials suspecting it died in a territorial fight.

The carcass was spotted in Nagbhid forest range of Bramhapuri division, about 120 km from the district headquarters, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur Circle, Prakash Lonkar said.

After receiving information, forest personnel along with veterinary doctors reached the spot for an inspection, he said.

The tiger might have died in a territorial fight as pugmarks of another feline were found at the spot, the official said. A portion of the carcass was eaten by a dog, he said.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in Chandrapur district.

Earlier, Nagbhid forest officials on December 3 captured a tiger, named P-2, which had killed four persons, a release from the range forest officer said.

The feline was later shifted to a transit treatment centre here for further observation, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)