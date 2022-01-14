Tiger killing: Forest dept announces Rs 25,000 cash reward for information about poachers

Nagpur, Jan 14 (PTI) The forest department has announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for information about poachers involved in the killing of a tiger in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Friday.

A five-year-old tiger was allegedly killed by poachers in Arjuni-Morgaon forest range of Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday. The big cat was found dead with his teeth and whiskers missing in Compartment No 254.

A post-mortem was conducted during the day and the animal was cremated as per guidelines. A probe was underway to nab the accused, said Kulraj Singh, the deputy conservator of forest Gondia Forest Department.

A cash reward of Rs 25,000 will be given to those providing name or information about the poachers, the official said, adding that the person can contact the forest department on 9405310629 and 9822653388 and their name will not be revealed. PTI CLS ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)