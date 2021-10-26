Tiger Kills 21-year-old Man In West Bengal

A 21-year-old man was killed by a tiger in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Tuesday.

Sankar Bhakta, a resident of Paschim Dwarikapur village in Patharpratima police station area, went to the forest on Monday night to catch crabs along with a few others, they said.

Around 8.30 pm, a Royal Bengal tiger jumped at him near the Dhuibhasani 8 area in the Sunderban National Park, and took him away, they said.

His body was found by forest personnel on Tuesday morning, they added.

The body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

