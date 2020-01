Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff along with Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Minister of Tourism, Environment & Protocol with the Maharashtra government, on Monday unveiled the trophy for this year's Marine Drive marathon that will be held on January 19.

The event is a tribute to mark 100 years of the sea-face that was built in 1920. Marine Drive sea-face (also known as Queen's Necklace) was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in July 2018.