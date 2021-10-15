Tiger T23 Caught: Man-eater From Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Captured By State Forest Dept

After 22 days of the massive hunt by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the man-hunting Tiger T23 of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has finally been captured alive and has been rescued from the forest area on Friday, October 15. Earlier on Thursday, two darts of tranquillizers were fired at the wild animal accused of killing 4 people, however, the tiger quickly plunged and escaped the darts.



After several failed attempts of trapping the canine, T23 was spotted on Friday morning near Masinagudi and was tranquillized and captured by the forest department officials. It took them around 22 days, 160 forest rangers,3 sniffer dogs and 2 Kumki elephants to confine the mighty T23.

Tamil Nadu Forest Department captures man-hunting Tiger

Madumalai Tiger Reserve's Tiger T23 was earlier spotted 5 days ago by the forest department who were after him for three weeks. The order to hunt the Tiger was earlier passed by the Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj under Section 11 (1) (a) on October 2. This was after the Tiger had killed 4 people and the forest department was unable to capture the tiger after intensive efforts for a week.



Such a Relief !#Tiger T23 is Caught #Alive by the TNFD sometime back



Earlier there was #Hunt Order by the CWW which was challenged by us @ the Hon Madras High Court, the MHC asked the FD to catch #T23 ALIVE



FD has Successfully #Caught #TigerT23 Alive, Thanks to them pic.twitter.com/2q4kH5hGxu — Arun Prasanna G (@arun_8778) October 15, 2021



The tiger had made 85-year-old his fourth victim on October 1, killing four people in total. After which, a special team from Kerala, with a history of catching seven tigers, along with the team of STF had been aiding the Tamil Nadu forest department authorities in the capturing Tiger T23.



T23 #TigerT23 captured alive at Mayar forest area after 21 days.

It escaped last night despite getting shot with two tranquilizer darts.

TN Forest dept. captured it after using third tranquilizer dart shot.@supriyasahuias @CentralIfs@bharani_92 @Deepika_IFS#T23#Gudalurtiger pic.twitter.com/fghzijLjxz — *RamaniTweetMediaReport (@rammee2205) October 15, 2021



Despite the fact that five teams totalling over 75 people were working on the ground to catch the tiger T23, it killed the fourth person on October 1 in the Masinagudi region and hauled the body to the inner forest area, where it attacked it for the first time. The tiger was suspected of killing many people over the course of one year, and residents became more outspoken once the tiger began approaching communities.

Earlier, People protested and demanded the killing of the tiger and they blocked the road for more than three hours after the tiger killed the fourth person, Mangala Bhasavan, a tribal from the Masinagudi area. They requested that the Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj should get the tiger killed, so as to save their lives.



Image: Twitter