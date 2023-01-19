Tigress Seen Roaming In Maharashtra Village Captured By Forest Department Team

Forest department personnel have captured a tigress seen moving in human habitat in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official said.

Bhandara Deputy Conservator of Forests Rahul Gavai told PTI on Wednesday that the striped animal was spotted roaming in Mandesar village in Mohadi tehsil of the district over the last few days.

"The tigress was tranquilised and captured at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday with the help of teams from Bhandara forest department, Rapid Rescue Teams of Bhandara, Gondia and Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve, and police teams from Mohadi and Adyal," he said.

The tigress was taken to Chicholi timber yard in Tumsar forest area, the official said, adding the feline will later be released into its natural habitat.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)