Tihar DG: Chidambaram Will Bailed Out Once We Get The Release Order

Although the Supreme Court has granted bail to the former finance and home minister of India, P Chidambaram, the Director-General of Tihar Prison, Sandeep Goel on Wednesday said that Chidambaram will be bailed out only when the jail authorities receive a release order. Chidambaram has been given the bail in connection with the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This comes as a major relief to the Congress leader as he has been interrogated for 45 days in judicial custody. The Supreme Court also said that Chidambaram will have to pay a bail amount of Rs 2 Lakh.

Tihar Prison DG on Chidambaram’s bail

The Director-General of Tihar Prison, Sandeep Goel on Wednesday said "They will take the Supreme Court order to lower court and submit the sureties and bail bonds there. Then the order to release him from jail will be issued. He will be released once we get the release order”.

Read: INX Media case | 6 bureaucrats who worked with P Chidambaram to appear in court today

SC’s verdict on Chidambaram

In its verdict, the top court said that contentions recorded by the HC needs to be considered at the time of trial in the case. It said that despite ruling in favour of Chidambaram in the triple test, it did not grant him bail. However, the apex court said that the bail decision should be taken on a case to case basis. The Supreme Court barred Chidambaram from interacting with media or to make public statements in connection with this case. It also said that he should not tamper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses.

Chidambaram had been arrested on August 21 after high drama, having gone 'missing' the previous day once summons had been issued for him, only to turn up to deliver a press briefing at the AICC HQ and then going home to be arrested.

Read: MASSIVE | SC Grants P Chidambaram Bail-In INX Media Case 106 Days After Arrest

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: BIG | Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on P Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media Case

Read: Chidambaram sent to judicial custody till December 11 in ED's INX Media case