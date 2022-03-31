Tihar Jail Inmates Get Legal Aid & Vocational Centre; DSLSA Secy Talks About Jail Reforms

On Wednesday, Supreme Court judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalit inaugurated the "Refurbished Legal Aid Clinic and 'OJAS' Centre for Learning for Jail Inmates" in Tihar Jail, Delhi. Inmates in Tihar jail will now be able to receive legal aid as well as vocational training from the Vocational Training Centre.

Speaking to the Republic, Kanwal Jeet Arora, member secretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), hailed the setting up of a vocational centre in jail number 7 of Tihar jail. When asked about the need for a vocational centre in jail, the DSLSA member secretary, said, "When a person is inside the jail, he is undergoing his sentence. But once he comes out of jail, there is a stigma attached to the person. Society does not accept that person."

He then spoke about the success of the previous vocational centre (in jail no. 4). He said the previous vocational centre is "working very well." He further added, "So many inmates were released from jail and, on the basis of the vocational training that they got in jail, they have been employed."

"Today we have opened another vocational Center in jail no 7. Depending on their interest, the education, we have carved out different programmes. So they can be better human beings once they are out of jail," Arora said.

With the launch of OJAS, the Vocational Training Centre in Tihar Jail, skill-based courses, continuous education courses, and vocational courses would be provided to inmates to make them neo-literate and improve their economic abilities. Courses ranging from painting, plumbing, textile designing, stitching, to electrical devices and mobile repairs would be provided to the inmates. Through the acquisition of skill-based knowledge, inmates would have better job opportunities and a sense of confidence, which would help their rehabilitation into the mainstream of society after their release from jail.

Refurbished Legal Aid Clinic

Likewise, the refurbished legal aid clinic manned by legal aid counsellors and para-legal volunteers of DSLSA strives to provide improved access to legal aid services for inmates. Panel lawyers visiting the jails provide free, competent, and efficient legal assistance to the jail inmates so that they are not deprived of their constitutional and statutory rights and also help them file appeals or miscellaneous applications in the courts after interacting with them.

The "Refurbished Legal Aid Clinic and ‘OJAS’ Centre for Learning for Jail Inmates" were inaugurated by Hon’ble Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority, along with Hon’ble Justice Vipin Sanghi, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi and Executive Chairperson, Delhi State Legal Services Authority; and Hon’ble Justice Siddarth Mridul, Judge, High Court of Delhi and Chairman, Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee, along with other Hon’ble Judges of Delhi High Court.

The programme was launched by DSLSA under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NSLA) in association with Delhi Prisons.

While speaking to Republic, Kanwal Jeet Arora announced the future plan of introducing the Vipassana meditation programme as a reform in jails. He also said that Supreme Justice Uday Umesh Lalit suggested introducing ITI for inmates in jail.