In a complete departure from his party's much-touted pro-common man image, incarcerated Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain got VVIP treatment in the Tihar Jail. Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of his jail cell which shows that the prison manual was violated. In the videos from September 13, he is seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three others persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service.

While appearing for the ED before a special PMLA court in the national capital on November 9, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju made a submission about this special treatment. He highlighted that unknown persons were giving massages to Jain even beyond curfew hours. Subsequently on November 14, Ajit Kumar- the superintendent of Central Jail no.7 where Jain is lodged was placed under suspension and 28 other officers were transferred. On Thursday, the court dismissed the AAP leader's bail petition. Jain has also been accused of extortion by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is languishing in the Mandoli Jail.

Speaking on the CCTV footage, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla remarked, "Instead of getting punishment, Satyendar Jain is getting VVIP fun inside Tihar jail courtesy of the AAP government which controls Tihar jail. All the jail manual rules are thrown into the dustbin as VVIP treatment is given to Satyendar Jain. Head massage, foot massage on multiple days, he is allowed to lounge, read the paper and also get mineral water inside jail. This is not given to any other prisoner. But this person who hasn't got bail in the last 5 months is being given this kind of treatment."

He added, "A massage parlour company and an extortion company- both are being operated by abusing the official position of this person as a Minister. Was he kept as a Minister by Kejriwal so that he can extort from Sukesh? Today, Satyendar Jain must be immediately sacked also and he must be transferred from this jail."

So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt



This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4jEuZbxIZZ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

Satyendar Jain's arrest

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. At that juncture, Jain held the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. In April, the central agency attached property worth Rs.4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the Delhi Minister's kin and companies. After being remanded to ED custody, he was sent to judicial remand subsequently.