Tihar Officials Suspended For Needlessly Bringing Terrorist Yasin Malik To Supreme Court

A day after the Supreme Court made a stern observation on security lapses entailed in presenting terrorist Yasin Malik, Tihar jail authorities were forced to act by suspending four officials.

Among the officials that have been suspended are one Deputy Superintendent, two assistant superintendents and a Tihar jail Head Warden who was stationed in jail number seven where Yasin Malik has been lodged.

Yasin Malik unnecessarily brought to Supreme Court, triggers alarm

On Friday, when Yasin Malik was presented at the Supreme Court physically, without due procedures the Apex court had raised serious objections on the security of Mailk. As per procedures, Malik was to be presented through video conferencing.

Following the stern observations, an internal level commitee was formed under the leadership of Director General (Tihar) Sanjay Beniwal that was to complete its probe and submit a report within three days. Under this the Tihar jail authorities suspended four officials and as per officials more suspensions may also take place.

"In the matter of physical production of Yasin Malik before Hon'ble Supreme Court on 21 July, the Prison Department, Delhi has suspended one Deputy Superintendent, two Assistant Superintendent and one Head Warder last night as they were found to be prima facie responsible based on preliminary enquiry. Detailed enquiry is being conducted by DIG Tihar to identify any other officials who may also be responsible for the serious lapse," said Tihar Jail spokesperson.

Solicitor General flags serious security lapse to Home Secretary

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday flagging a "serious security lapse" after Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, was brought to the Supreme Court for attending a case proceeding.

"It is my firm view that this is serious security lapse. A person with terrorist and secessionist background like Yasin Malik who is not only a convict in terror funding case but has known connections with terror organisations in Pakistan could have escaped, could have been forcibly taken away or could have been killed," SG Mehta wrote.

It is important to note that for a long time there have been security concerns that have been raised at Tihar Jail.

Recently a dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuria was murdered within Tihar premises owing to which there was severe criticism over security of inmates.