'Tika Utsav': Delhi Administers One Lakh COVID Vaccines For First Time On Day 1

On Sunday, the first day of the nationwide 'Tika Utsav,' Delhi vaccinated over one lakh people in a single day for the first time since the COVID-19 vaccination drive started. According to the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) set up several temporary vaccine camps across the city to mark the start of Tika Utsav.

Under the aegis of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, all necessary regulations, relevant compliance measures, and ramping up of supporting medical infra were put in place in consultation with the Chief Minister, according to the LG's office. Workplace vaccination has also begun at NCERT Campus, Hotel Le Meridian, Hari Nagar Bus Depot, and IGN, among other locations in the city.

Delhi crosses 1 lakh daily COVID-19 vaccinations on Day 1 of Tika Utsav

The official statement read, "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has been keenly overseeing the observance and implementation of the 'Tika Utsav' from 11-14th April in the capital. Accordingly, a specially focused effort was made by officials which have resulted in Delhi crossing the one lakh per day vaccination figure for the first time."

The country's 'vaccine festival' began today, with people from all over the country visited hospitals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Tika Utsav seeks to vaccinate as many people as possible against the Coronavirus. It will be commemorated from April 11th, Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary, to April 14th, BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

PM Modi kicks off nationwide 'Tika Utsav'

On Sunday, April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 'Tika Utsav,' or COVID-19 mass vaccination festival, the start of the second major war against Coronavirus, emphasising social as well as personal hygiene. PM Modi said in a message on the occasion that the country must strive for zero vaccine waste and that maximising vaccination capability is one way to increase India's capacity.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry announced that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 10 crore on Sunday, with over 35 lakh doses administered in the previous 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there have been 7,897 new COVID-19 cases, 2,142 recoveries, and 39 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases currently stands at 7,14,423. There are 28,773 active cases and 6,74,415 patients who have recovered from the deadly virus. In the national, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 11,235 people.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI

