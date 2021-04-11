Tika Utsav: UP CM Yogi Urges People To Get Vaccinated, 6000 COVID Vaccine Centres Set Up

As the four-day ‘Tika Utsav' began today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government is conducting a vaccination drive at 6,000 vaccine centres across the state, encouraging all eligible citizens to participate. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi kick-started the mass vaccination drive describing as the "second war" against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister said during his visit to Shakti Bhawan to inspect Tika Utsav preparations, "Eligible people should join four-day Tika Utsav. People above 45 can register themselves at their nearby vaccination centres to be part of the campaign. We are running vaccination drive at 6,000 centres." Meanwhile, the four-day ‘Tika Utsav' will run until April 14.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges eligible people to get vaccinated

PM Modi kick starts 'Tika Utsav'

Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to follow four things as the country's first-ever "Tika Utsav," or vaccine festival, began today to inoculate as many people as possible against COVID-19. PM Modi made four requests to people as the vaccine festival commenced today. These include assisting those who need assistance getting inoculated, assisting people in COVID care, wearing masks and motivating others, and creating a micro-containment zone in the region if anyone tests positive.

PM Modi tweeted, "We are going to begin ‘Tika Utsav’ today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things – assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area."

During a meeting with Chief Ministers on April 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ‘Tika Utsav' will be held from April 11, Jyotiba Phule's birthday, to April 14, BR Ambedkar's birthday.

In Uttar Pradesh, there have been 12,748 new COVID-19 cases, 2,207 recoveries, and 46 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases currently stands at 6,76,739. There are 58,801 active cases and 6,08,853 patients that have been successfully treated. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 9,085 people in the state. However, in the last 24 hours, India recorded 1,52,879 new infections and 839 deaths. The total number of cases in the country stands at 1,33,58,805. Meanwhile, 90,584 people were cured of the deadly virus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,20,81,443. In addition, 1,69,275 people have died as a result of the outbreak.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI