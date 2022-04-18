Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to quash the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, announcing that the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) was going to visit Lakhimpur on April 25. Tikait alleged that the UP government had not presented complete facts of the case, and said that the farmers' union would raise the issue with the government.

"SC is monitoring the whole case. UP government didn't present the facts, so he got bail. SC canceled the bail and told him to surrender within a week. We will put our favor by our lawyers," said Rakesh Tikait.

"Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will held meeting on April 25 in Lakhimpur. We will discuss this with the government and raise our issue. We have trust in the judiciary and hope that in coming times farmers will get justice," he added.

SC cancels Ashish Mishra's bail

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the bail granted to Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Named the main accused in the case, Ashish Mishra walked free on February 15 after spending over four months behind the bars. On April 4, the SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli had reserved its order on pleas challenging the accused's bail.

Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Surya Kant observed that the victims have been denied the right of hearing in the Allahabad HC which had granted bail to Ashish Mishra. Moreover, he stated that the HC had ignored past precedents and taken into account several irrelevant considerations.

In the wake of this, the bench directed Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week's time. It also remanded the case to the High Court and asked it to decide the matter afresh in the light of relevant considerations and after ensuring that the petitioners get a fair hearing. During the course of the hearing in the Supreme Court, it had emerged that the SIT constituted by the apex court had urged the Uttar Pradesh government on two occasions to file an appeal against the HC verdict- a recommendation that was ignored.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

On October 3, 2021, eight people including four farmers, three BJP workers, and a journalist covering the incident, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. Violence erupted when farmers began protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's scheduled visit to the area. Ashish Mishra was arrested after a massive protest by farmers who alleged that the Minister's son was behind the death of the 4 farmers, who were mowed down by an SUV.