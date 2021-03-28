Tikait Denies Farmers' Role In BJP MLA's Assault, Calls It 'attempt To Defame Protest'

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday denied any role of farm protestors in assaulting BJP MLA Arun Narang in Punjab’s Muktsar district and said those behind the attack are trying to defame the farm protests.

“Our people had no role to play in assaulting the MLA. We showed him black flags and protested but none of us tore the clothes. The ones who assaulted him did so to defame our protests,” Tikat claimed. READ | Impasse on farmers will end if farm bodies are willing: Tomar

On Saturday, Narang was brutally thrashed and his clothes were torn allegedly by a group of farmers at Malout as he arrived there along with local leaders to address a press conference in the district. Initially, the farmers surrounded them and hurled black ink after which they were escorted to a shop nearby. When Narang tried to make his way out, he was physically attacked and his clothes were torn to shreds, even as the police attempted to provide him security cover.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned the attack on a BJP MLA and alleged that the saffron party and its allies were responsible for it. The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions protesting the three agri laws, said they do not encourage such behaviour.

"It is a matter of regret that an elected representative was treated this way. We do not encourage such behaviour. We strongly condemn this act. We consider the BJP and its allies are responsible for this incident. The central leadership of the BJP is rooted in its ego and instead of solving the problems of the farmers, they are busy in elections, but local leaders are facing the bitter results of this behaviour of the central government," the SKM said in a statement.

The video of the BJP MLA being hounded and attacked by the mob did rounds on social media following the attack on Saturday, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition and the farmer unions. Narang said he was "punched" by some people. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malout) Jaspal Singh said the protesters were adamant that they would not allow the BJP legislator to hold the press conference. A police official sustained a minor injury in the incident, he said.

Punjab CM condemns attack

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang and warned of strict action against anyone who attempted to disturb peace in the state. Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh also strongly condemned the attack on Narang at Malout and said that it was unacceptable for an elected representative to be thrashed in full public view. State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that such "unlawful behaviour" had no place in a democracy and the farmers' protest would be weakened by such incidents.