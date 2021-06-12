Tikait Says 'farmers Don't Engage In Violence' On Alleged Assault On Cops In Singhu Border

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, on Saturday, defended protesting farmers in relation to their alleged assault on Delhi Police personnel at Singhu Border while pressing for the popular belief that the intention of the police and government is to instigate and provoke farmers.

While speaking to ANI, Tikait stated, "They (Police) must have been in civil dress and farmers might have mistaken them for channel people (media persons) who portray their movement in a bad light. We do not engage in violence. Police and government want to instigate farmers. If they (Police) have been visiting the site for days, contact should have been established. They can file FIR, but there should be something to write in it."

"Farmer seemed drunk and attacked us": Delhi Cop

On Saturday, apparently, two Special Branch officers were assaulted by a group of protesting farmers at Singhu Border, basis Delhi Police information. According to police officials, Delhi Special Branch cops frequented their rounds for ground analysis at the Narela border after a heightened number of protestors came from Panipat a couple of days ago.

"A woman came to us and questioned what we were doing there. The others came and surrounded us. They all seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and they attacked us. My colleague sustained a fracture in his hand. Somehow we managed to save ourselves," one of the police personnel told ANI.

According to Delhi Police, two assistant sub-inspectors of the Special Branch were clicking pictures of the protest site at Singhu Border on June 10. As a reaction to this, unknown protestors attacked police personnel.

An FIR against these unknown protestors has been lodged at the Narela Police Station. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the National Capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted legislation.

Centre's newly enacted Farm Laws

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws. While pro-reform economists have largely welcomed the legislation, stating it would improve farmers income and attract tech and investments, farmer unions dread the statutes for being exploitative and unfair.

The statues are, namely, The Lok Sabha had passed The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmer's (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. These bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Centre, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities.