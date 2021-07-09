Tikait Says 'Farmers Won't Talk Under Conditions' As Centre Includes Mandis In Agri Fund

As the new Modi cabinet focuses to strengthen APMC mandis, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday, said that the farmers won't talk to Centre under set conditions. He added that the farmers will not do as the government tells them to. Farmers have been demanding a complete rollback of the laws, protesting at Delhi's borders in Tikri, Ghazipur, and Singhu for the past eight months.

Tikait: 'Won't talk under set conditions'

This response comes in retaliation to Union Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar's offer for talks. He said, "I have told the farmers' union not once but many times that they come to us with any proposal except to repeal the three laws, we are ready to discuss that proposal. APMC will not end, but APMC should be stronger. Modi government is committed for this", at a cabinet briefing.

Moreover, the new cabinet has announced that APMC mandis will now be eligible to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to expand the regulated markets' capacity and provide better facilities to farmers. So far, loans up to Rs 2 crore at one place were eligible for interest subvention under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme. Now, if an eligible entity takes up projects in different locations, all such projects will be eligible for interest subvention for loans up to Rs 2 crore. However, there will be a maximum limit of 25 such projects for a private sector unit. This move is aimed at allaying farmers fears that mandis will be scrapped with the implementation of the Farm Laws.

What are the three farm bills?

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. While the Supreme Court has stayed its implementation, talks between the Centre and farmers have stalled after 12 rounds.