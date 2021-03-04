Tikait Says 'tractor Our Tank; Break Barricades If stopped' Before Farmers March To Delhi

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait while addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Nagout district on Wednesday said that if the farmers' tractors are stopped during their upcoming march to Delhi, then they should have the strength to break the barricades. Stating that the tractor is the tank of the farmer and farmer movements are run on tractors, the BKU leader said, "If you get information that there are barricades in the city then you should get enough strength to remove them."

Tikait asks farmers to keep their tractors ready

Earlier on Sunday, Rakesh Tikait asked the farmers to keep their tractors ready and fueled' so that they are prepared to come to Delhi anytime. Asking them to 'continue working in their fields', the BKU leader further fearmongered over the Farm Laws, claiming that the Centre was attempting to 'lock their grains' inside a locker and unleash a 'business of hunger'.

"This is my appeal to farmers that they should continue to work in their fields and also keep their tractors ready with their tanks full of oil as they may have to come to Delhi anytime," he said.

"You formulate laws without asking us, and then ask us to point out the shortcomings. When the entire laws are black then they should be taken back. They (Centre) want to lock grains inside a locker, want to do business on hunger in the country, then that will not happen," Rakesh Tikait added.

Tikait threatens to 'gherao' Parliament with 40 lakh tractors

The farmer leaders have been regularly holding massive Mahapanchayats across the country with political parties and key opposition leaders such as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal lashing out at the Centre for their 'indifference' to the farmers. Tikait himself, while addressing a Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan's Sikar earlier in February, threatened to 'gherao' the Parliament with 40 lakh tractors, if the laws were not repealed.

With Delhi's borders thinning amid the 'Kisan Mahapanchayats', Tikait has said that the 'dharna' at the borders would also continue alongside the panchayats since the Centre had still not repealed the three Farm Laws.

"It is necessary to hold Mahapanchayats across the country because this is the problem of the entire nation. Dharna will also continue alongside these panchayats. As of now, we have planned programs till March 24. We will travel across the country," Tikait said.

