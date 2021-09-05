Kicking off 'Mission UP', BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday, stated that the farmers' protest will continue across India, not just in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Tikait lamented the privatisation of many PSUs, alleging that the government was selling off the nation's assets. Mourning the loss of farmers in the last nine months, he rebuked PM Modi for not even maintaining a 1-minute silence in their respect.

Tikait: 'Protests will continue across India'

"We have been protesting for eight months and many farmers have died, but PM Modi did not even maintain a moment of silence in respect for them. They are selling the nation's properties - LIC, banks and they are being bought by Adani, Ambani. This is not mere Mission UP & Uttarakhand, the nation's democracy is in danger," said Tikait at the rally.

Elaborating on the way forward for the agitation, he added, "We will not go home, we will continue our protests around Delhi. This fight is for all and is against the three black farm laws. If you don't pay us for crops, you won't get votes. Remember 28 January when they tried to stop protests? If they had succeeded, there would have been no more protests in the nation".

Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar

As poll battle for Uttar Pradesh intensifies, farmers assembled in thousands at Muzaffarnagar on Sunday to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat. In a show of strength, farmers joined in droves demanding the Centre to repeal the three Farm Laws. Stating that the Centre was trying to mislead people by claiming the protests was only done by a few section of farmers, the farmers gathered in thousands to lend support to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Mission UP'.

Speaking to reporters, Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav said, "Here (Muzaffarnagar), these people (BJP) had lit the fire of hatred (referring to Muzzarnagar riots). So we have gathered here in Mahendra Singh Tikait's land to douse that fire. This will be a milestone in the farmers' protest". The Kisan Mahapanchayat was attended by top SKM leaders - Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal, Rakesh and Naresh Tikait to strategise the future of the agitation across the country. 40 farmers have been detained by Rewari police, taken to Model Town police station. Recently, 200 farmers protested against the Farm Bills, demanding a total repeal at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session.

Farmers protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc blocking access to the roads completely.

Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort. Farmers now aim to intensify protests across UP where polls will be held in February 2022.