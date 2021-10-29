Tikri Border: Delhi Police Eliminates Layers Of Barricades At Farmers' Protest Site

In a bid to resume the passage of vehicles through the Tikri Border, the Delhi Police on Thursday began removing barricades from the site. The Tikri Border route was sealed in November 2020 after several Kisan union groups had been protesting at the border point against the Centre's three farm laws. In a judgement passed by the Supreme Court of India, it said that the farmers had the right to hold a peaceful protest but cannot block roads in order to make their claims heard.

Traffic to resume at Tikri border

The Delhi Police has put forward its plan to resume vehicular movement through the Tikri Border in Delhi. In a report by news agency ANI, Delhi police has started clearing the road at Tikri Border for commuters heading to Delhi. The report claimed that three layers of barricading have already been removed to allow the smooth passage of traffic. In total, there were eight to nine layers of solid barricading put in place by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police told ANI, "There are plans to open emergency routes at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) & Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) that are blocked due to ongoing farmers' protest."

The police maintained that the decision of removal of barricades would only be put forward after a mutual agreement between the Police and the farmers' Unions. This decision comes after the Haryana government had chaired a meeting with the protesting farmers over clearing the blockades that were placed at the Tikri Border.

Chaos at Tikri: Tractor Rally attempted to break barricades

Notably, as India celebrated Republic Day, farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws broke several barricades at Tikri Border to stage a protest. Originally, the rally was permitted to pass only through Nangloi, Baprola Village, Najafgarh, Jharoda border, Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza. After the incident, there was heavy police deployment at the border, and around 33 FIRs were lodged and a probe into the conspiracy was urged by the Delhi Police.

The tractor parade that was meant to highlight the demand of the protesting farmers' unions for a repeal of three new agriculture laws, turned violent as the protesters deviated from the pre-designated routes, attacked police personnel, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

