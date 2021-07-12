Tikri Border Fire: 40 Vehicles Deployed At Kalan PVC Market; Rescue Operations Underway

In a recent update concerning the fire breakout in the PVC market of Tikri Kalyan, Delhi, the situation was under control in the beginning but has now spread to the nearby plots. The rescue operation is still underway.

The current update of the massive fire break out

Explaining the rescue operations deployed at the spot, one of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said, "Nearly 40 vehicles are deployed at this spot. Initially, the fire blaze was under control but due to unlikely weather and increased winds, adjoining plots are also under fire risks".

He added, "This is a 10-acre area. Two factors are fueling our troubles. One is the wind and the other is the materials of the road connecting the plots".

"The roads are also vulnerable to catch fire due to which fire is easily spreading from one plot to another", he said.

Tiki's fire incident

On Sunday, July 11, a massive fire broke out at an open godown in the Tikri Kalan area.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said, "A call was received around 8.35 pm about a fire in PVC market. The fire is mainly in an open godown which is spread over a large area. No casualty was reported so far".

Bangladesh Factory fire

On July 8, a fire broke out at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, outer premises of the capital Dhaka. A large amount of black smoke was observed reaching the sky.

A police official had said that the incident has lead to the death of at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door.

Debashish Bardhan, a deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, had said that workers were trapped inside the factory as the emergency exits were locked when the fire broke out. According to Bangladesh’s factory laws, a factory cannot lock its exit when workers are inside during production hours.

The factory is a subsidiary of Sajeeb Group, a Bangladeshi company that produces juice under Pakistan’s Lahore-based Shezan International Ltd. According to the group’s website, the company exports its products to a number of countries including Australia, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Bhutan, Nepal and nations in the Middle East and Africa.

As of Saturday, July 10, eight people were arrested regarding the incident.

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)