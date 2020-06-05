Tiktok Star Sonali Phogat Thrashes Govt Official With Slipper In Haryana Cops’ Presence

A shocking assault video from Haryana surfaced when Bhartiya Janata Party leader and a Tiktok star Sonali Phogat thrashed Balsamand market secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper in the presence of Haryana Police. In the video, she can be heard saying, "Am I working to hear abuses from people like you? Do I not have the right to a dignified life. You…you have no right to live."

Sonali Phogat landed in controversy after she thrashed the bureaucrat in front of Hisar policemen. Phogat in her statement to the police maintains that 'he first abused her and used objectionable language' that triggered her action. Sultan Singh, however, has apologised.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala shared the video and demanded action against Phogat from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He wrote, "The BJP committee of Adampur, Hisar, is beating the market committee secretary like animals. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will Khattar Saheb take action?"

What did he actually say? According to the sources, Sonali Phogat said that she is embarrassed to repeat what Sultan Singh said because it was objectionable and derogatory. Phogat claims that she visited the grain market for inspection as she received queries from the farmers but later, lost her temperament after Singh's objectionable comments.