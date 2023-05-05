Tillu Tajpuriya Death: Shocking Video Shows Gangster Being Stabbed In Front Of Policemen

Three days after notorious gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by rival gang members inside high-security Tihar jail, another shocking video has emerged that shows accused stabbing Tajpuriya in front of policemen.

The video, captured by a CCTV camera inside the prison, showed policemen bringing the body of already-stabbed Tillu Tajpuriya when the miscreants again attack him in front of at least 8 cops. The clip is from Tihar Jail's Central Gallery.

#WATCH | Delhi | A second CCTV video emerges from Tihar Jail's Central Gallery wherein a few people can be seen bringing gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body out. The visuals later show two other people stabbing the body and hitting it in the presence of Police personnel. pic.twitter.com/FyE09M95C7 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Another video of the attack which went viral on Thursday showed attackers descending from the first floor using bed sheets as a rope and then barging into a gangster's cell on the ground floor to attack him.

The first attacker climbed down at 6:10 am and the rest followed him, according to the CCTV footage. Tajpuriya, who was donning a red T-shirt and black shorts, is seen rushing inside a prison cell and pulling the iron door to shut it.

Since the cell door cannot be shut from the inside, the assailants managed to barge inside the cell and pull Tajpuriya outside. He is stabbed repeatedly with improvised weapons.

Tajpuriya was allegedly stabbed to death by members of rival Gogi gang Deepak alias Titar, Rajesh, Yogesh alias Tunda and Riyaz Khan who stabbed him "92 times", officials said.

Police said that Tajpuriya was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The case will be probed by Delhi Police Special Cell. The special cell will also be investigating the killing of gangster Prince Tewatia, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, inside Tihar jail last month.

Tajpuriya was lodged in Tihar prison since 2016. He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, and was facing a threat to his life following the shootout.

(With PTI inputs)