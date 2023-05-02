Tillu Tajpuriya, Rohini Court Shootout Accused, Killed By Rival Gang Members In Tihar Jail

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya alias Sunil Mann, an accused in Delhi’s Rohini court shootout case was killed allegedly by rival gang members in Tihar jail, prison officials said on Tuesday, May 2. According to the prison officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Delhi's Rohini court shootout accused jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail. He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation underway by… pic.twitter.com/70cVYUD0rk May 2, 2023

“This morning around 7 AM, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tillu was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger,” Akshat Kaushal, Additional DCP West District, Delhi Police said.

#UPDATE | Today morning at around 7am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two UTPs who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought in an unconscious state. He was later declared brought dead. Another person, Rohit is… — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Rival Gogi gang responsible: Authorities

The police said that a prisoner named Yogesh Tunda, who was lodged in Jail No. 8 and other members of the rival gang attacked Tillu, who was lodged in Jail No. 9 with an iron grill. “Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward,” the official said.

Tillu lodged on the ground floor of High-Security Ward was attacked by four inmates affiliated to rival Gogi gang (Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh & Riyaz Khan) lodged in the first floor of the same Ward at around 06.15 am, by cutting open the Iron Grill installed on the first floor of… — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

The Gogi gang members were lodged on the first floor of the High-Security Ward from where they cut open the Security grill and jumped on the ground floor using bedsheets: Prison Officials — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

On September 24 in 2022, two shooters shot and killed Jitendra Gogi in Rohini Court No. 207 during a shootout. Sources had said in September last year, a day before the Rohini shootout, (shooters) Umang and Jagdeep took weapons from a crook named Rakesh Tajpuria in Murthal. “Then on the same day, Umang and Jagdeep took the dress of lawyers from a person near AIIMS. Meanwhile, Tillu was in constant touch with both of them through WhatsApp calls from jail,” sources said.

(With inputs from agencies)