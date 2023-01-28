Time, Language, Form & More: How India's Union Budget Evolved Over The Years

The Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra, on February 1, will be tested to deliver an effective Budget-- encompassing capex, rural, social, policy incentives, subsidies, and tax/growth buoyancy. The Budget, the last before the General Elections of 2024, will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

With the clock ticking for the final presentation, here's a look at how the Budget evolved over the years.

Introduction of the first Budget

The Budget was first introduced on April 7, 1860, two years after the transfer of Indian administration from East-India Company to the British Crown. The first Finance Member, who presented the Budget, was James Wilson.

Liaquat Ali Khan, a Member of the Interim Government presented the Budget for 1947-48. After Independence, India’s first Finance Minister, Shanmukham Chetty, presented the first Budget of independent India on November 26, 1947.

Budget leaked, place of printing changed

Till 1950, the budget was printed at Rashtrapati Bhavan till it got leaked and the venue of printing had to be shifted to a press at the Minto Road in New Delhi.

In 1980, a government press was set up in the North Block - the seat of the finance ministry.

Addition of Hindi

Until 1955, the Union Budget was presented in English. However, the Congress-led government later decided to print the Budget papers in both Hindi and English.

Introduction of the Budget Manual

In 2010, then-Union Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee released the first Budget Manual of the Union Government. In his words, the Manual was an attempt to bring together the entire Budget-related activities and procedures, etc. which were till then available in a dispersed manner in the form of executive instructions and guidelines.

The merger of the Railway Budget in the Union Budget

In 1924, the British started this practice of having a Railway Budget besides the Union Budget. This was because a significant part of the government revenues and the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was dependent on Railway revenues.

However, in 2017, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley discussed merging the Railway Budget with the Union Budget in the Parliament, and accordingly, a committee was formed to look into the merger of the budgets. In 2017, Arun Jaitley presented the first combined Union Budget and the practice has followed ever since.

Change in time and date of presentation of the Budget

Until 1999, the Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February as per British era practice. In 1999, then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha changed the budget presentation timing to 11 am from 5 pm. Arun Jaitley during his time as the Minister of Finance, in 2017, started presenting the Union Budget on February 1, departing from the colonial-era tradition of using the last working day of that month.

Paperless Budget

In line with British traditions, Finance Ministers carried the Budget documents in brown, red, or tan briefcases till Nirmala Sitharaman took over in 2019, and replaced them with traditional bahi khata or cloth ledger.

However, after the breakout of COVID-19, in 2021, in the customary photo before the presentation of the Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen carrying the device in a compact red case. Thus, began the era of the Paperless Budget.