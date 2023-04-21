'Time Of Transformation': Read PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes At Civil Services Day Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Civil Services Day event held in New Delhi and lauded the contribution of public officers at a time when India was transforming. Notably, Republic Summit 2023, the biggest news event of the year, will also be held on the theme 'Time of Transformation' on April 25 and 26 in the national capital.
During the event, PM Modi went on to mention that in the last nine years, if even the poorest of the poor in the country have got confidence in good governance, it is because of the hard work of civil service officers. "If India's development has gained a new momentum in the last 9 years, it was also not possible without your participation," added PM Modi.
Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address at the Civil Services Day programme in Delhi.
- "This year's 'Civil Services Day' is very important. It is a time when the country has completed 75 years of its independence, it is a time when the country has started taking rapid steps to achieve the gigantic goals of the next 25 years."
- "I would say this to every civil service officer in India today that you are very lucky. You have got the opportunity to serve the country in this period... We have less time but we have a lot of potential, our goals are difficult but our courage is not low, we may have to climb like a mountain, but our intentions are higher than the sky."
- "India is number one in digital payments. India is one of the countries where mobile data is the cheapest. Today, the country's rural economy is transforming. During the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, the 'Yuva' civil servants will play the most important role in development of New India."
- "In the last 9 years, if even the poorest of the poor of the country has got the confidence of good governance, then your hard work has also been there in this. If India's development has gained new momentum in the last 9 years, it was also not possible without your participation. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world."
- "On August 15 last year, I had called for 'five pledges' (Panchpran) in front of the country from the Red Fort. There should be a grand goal of building a developed India, freedom from every thought of slavery, a sense of pride in India's heritage, continuous strengthening of the unity and solidarity of the country, and keeping our duties paramount."
- "We have less time, but immense capabilities. We have difficult targets, but great courage. We have the goal to climb the mountains, but we will transcend even the skies."
- "Earlier, the thinking was 'Sarkaar Sab Kuchh Karegi' (Government will do everything), and now the thinking is 'Sarkaar Sabke Liye Karegi' (Government will do for everyone)."
- "Developed India is not just limited to modern infrastructure or modern construction. For a developed India, it is necessary that the government system of India should support the aspirations of every countryman, it is necessary for a developed India that every government employee of India should help the countrymen to make their dreams come true, it is necessary for a developed India to have a system. The negativity that was associated with us in the past decades has turned into positivity."
- "Today, the government has been best utilising time as well as resources. Today, the goal of the government is 'Nation-First' and 'Citizen-First'. Today, the focus of the government is to empower the deprived, to empower the nation."
- "If bureaucracy fails, the country will suffer! If bureaucracy stumbles, the dreams of youth will stand shattered! You have to take care of these things. You have to march ahead on the path of realising the dreams of Sardar Patel, who considered bureaucracy the 'Steel Frame of India'."