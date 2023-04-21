'Time Of Transformation': Read PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes At Civil Services Day Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Civil Services Day event held in New Delhi and lauded the contribution of public officers at a time when India was transforming. Notably, Republic Summit 2023, the biggest news event of the year, will also be held on the theme 'Time of Transformation' on April 25 and 26 in the national capital.

During the event, PM Modi went on to mention that in the last nine years, if even the poorest of the poor in the country have got confidence in good governance, it is because of the hard work of civil service officers. "If India's development has gained a new momentum in the last 9 years, it was also not possible without your participation," added PM Modi.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address at the Civil Services Day programme in Delhi.

National Civil Services Day: PM Modi's top 10 quotes