'Time To Fix Roof Is When Sun Is Shining': Sr Adv At Gujarat HC's COVID Situation Hearing

In the ongoing hearing of the suo moto PIL in Gujarat High Court, several issues referred to the issue of COVID-19 with respect to the state of Gujarat were heard. In the submissions made by senior counsel Percy Kavina, he pointed out several shortcomings of the Government of Gujarat wherein issues like Vaccines, lack of doctors, lack of oxygen beds, shortage of injections for the cure of Mucormycosis were also raised. The main issue that was spoken about was the purported mismanagement of the vaccination drive being carried out by the Government.

The Advocate General was asked to clarify the fluctuation of the number of days that a beneficiary might have to wait between the first and the second dose of vaccines. Justice Bela Trivedi asked Advocate General Kamal Trivedi to clarify the logic and the reason behind the fluctuating number of days between two doses and that 'people are confused about when to go for their second dose'. Apart from that, there were questions asked to be clarified on the shortage of vaccines in the state because of which many people are not able to get their vaccines. That the execution of the vaccination drive was not being done efficiently and the number of people being vaccinated daily was decreasing. The division bench of Honourable Justice Bela Trivedi and Honourable Justice Bhargav Karia pointed out that the number of vaccines being administered each day for the 18-45 years age group was merely 32,000. However, Kamal Trivedi clarified that there were at least 1,28,283 doses that were administered on Tuesday alone for that age group.

To the issue of shortage of Vaccines, the Advocate General also stated that there are merely five manufacturers of vaccines in the entire world. A sufficient number of vaccines were being ordered from the state to Centre, but there is an overall shortage and a 'supply problem' because of which the vaccination process was seeing multitudes of hiccups in implementation.

In trying to find a solution for the shortage of vaccines, Justice Bela Trivedi asked Kamal Trivedi why the state can not invite global tenders for ramping up the production of vaccines. Manish Luv Kumar, Government Pleader for Government of Gujarat stated that the major players like Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik etc have denied dealing with the states individually and states like Punjab, Bihar have been denied the vaccines because the major players have a policy that they will only deal with the Union Government.

However, the senior counsel also pointed out that even though the situation of COVID-19 was getting better, "this is the time for our healthcare army to get into the offensive" and that, "the time for fixing the roof is when the sun is shining."