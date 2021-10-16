'Time To Give Freedom Fighters Their Rightful Place': Amit Shah On Visit To Andaman

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Island, on Saturday asserted that the island's Southern District has been renamed after leader and Indian National Army Chief Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, for the Narendra Modi-led Central government has been giving him his "rightful place". Shah said that attempts were made to demean the image of several leaders but now the martyrs would be getting their rightful place in history.

"For years, efforts were made to diminish the image of many leaders. But now it's the time to give them a proper place in history. People who have sacrificed their lives should get a place in history. That's why we renamed this island after Netaji," said Home Minister Amit Shah, as quoted by ANI.

"The place he deserved was not given to him in history"

Raising his voice for a place for Bose in history, Shah said, "This year we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. When we see the life of Netaji, we feel that injustice happened to him. The place he deserved was not given to him in history."

Citing the Island's historical significance and terming it as a pilgrimage place of independence, Shah appealed to all youths to visit the island. "Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a pilgrimage place of Independence. I urge all the youths to visit Andaman and Nicobar once," Amit Shah added.

The Home Minister highlighted the extent of love for the country legendary freedom-fighter Veer Savarkar had. He further said, "I believe that nobody else had a sense of patriotism of the kind that Veer Savarkar had. Without changing his stand, putting forth his views openly in difficult situations while facing the opposition of society-I think very few people have the courage that he had."

Shah slams Savarkar critics

The Union Home Minister, hitting out at Congress on Friday lambasted the party for giving a political tone to the pains taken by the late legendary revolutionary. He said that Congress should be "ashamed" of politicising Savarkar's struggle for freedom.

"Even after enduring so much torture, he used to leave here with the chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata. This cellular jail built by the British for the people of the country is the biggest pilgrimage place."

"That is why Savarkar Ji used to say that this is a great pilgrimage among the pilgrimages, where many people sacrificed to ignite the flame of freedom. He was such a great personality. He was a great laureate, a literary person. His selfless attitude towards the people of India and the country has inspired people to present him with the "Veer" prefix," Amit Shah said. He noted the jail as a "pilgrimage site of India's freedom struggle".

"Today for the second time I got a chance to visit this pilgrimage site of freedom. This is the place where many well-known freedom fighters have suffered inhuman torture and have sacrificed their lives," the Union Home Minister said. "The Britishers had always wanted to break the patience and the will of Indian revolutionaries but they had to bend in front of the willpower of Indian revolutionaries," added Shah.

(With inputs from ANI)

