'Time To Stand Together': IMA President Comments On Harsh Vardhan's Letter To Baba Ramdev

Reacting to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's condemning letter to Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev over his recent contentious remarks on allopathy, Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr JA Jaylal has thanked the Union Minister. Expressing delight at the Union Health Minister's honour for the modern medical contribution, Dr Jaylal has said that it is time to stand together in this battle against COVID-19 and not find faults at this hour.

"Understanding the anguish and pain of the medical fraternity, Health Minister asked Baba Ramdev to take back his statement. Thanks to the Health Minister for saluting the modern medical contribution of the country. This is a time to stand together and not find faults," the IMA President said, commenting on the letter written to Baba Ramdev.

Earlier, the IMA had raged at Baba Ramdev's comments against allopathy and in a letter to the Union Health Ministry, it had sought actions against the Patanjali co-founder for allegedly misleading people by making 'unlearned' statements against allopathy for defaming scientific medicine amid the second wave of COVID. Basis what Baba Ramdev had said about allopathy, the IMA took extreme offence to the extent of calling for the prosecution of Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Harsh Vardhan Writes To Baba Ramdev

A day after Baba Ramdev's comments against allopathy sparked rage amongst doctors fighting COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote to the Patanjali co-founder and Yoga guru, expressing strong condemnation to his remarks. The Health Minister has stated that his comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people and might also affect the morale of COVID warriors battling the pandemic by placing their lives at the stake. Citing the efficiency of allopathy against other diseases and its role in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Minister has urged Baba Ramdev to take back his statement against allopathy.

Lauding the role of doctors and nurses in keeping the death rate due to COVID in India at 1.13% and a higher recovery rate, Harsh Vardhan said that Baba Ramdev's comments not only question the calibre of doctors but also their intentions, which is not right.

"You are a public figure whose comments hold value. You should make comments on any issue with respect to the time and situation. To call the current methods of treatment a 'tamasha' does not only cast aspersions on the ability of doctors but also their intentions, which is not right. Your comment can prove to break the confidence of doctors and weaken our battle against the pandemic," he wrote.