Timeline: DMK Man Who Lynched Lance Naik Prabhu First Fled, Then Checked-in To Hospital

Republic has accessed the First Information Report (FIR) of the murder of Lance Naik Prabhu, a serving Army Jawan who was beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. A DMK ward councillor is an accused in the case along with eight others. The final FIR copy does include charges of murder, something that was left out in the preliminary FIR, and added well after he died.

Here is the sequence of events, according to the FIR copy:

According to the FIR copy, the altercation between Lance Naik Prabhu and DMK leader Chinnaswamy erupted at 10 am on February 8. The soldier had gone to a public water tank to wash his clothes and was stopped by the DMK leader from using the same. The DMK leader allegedly went on to verbally abuse the soldier and then raised his slippers at the Lance Naik.

After this, at around 04:30 pm, a group of people led by the DMK leader barged into Lance Naik Prabhu's home and allegedly beat him up. The Indian Army soldier was beaten up for nearly half an hour. Grievously injured, he was taken to a government hospital in Kaveripattinam.

A day later, on Feb 9, six accused were arrested by cops from Nagarasampatti Police Station, while Chinnasamy and two others absconded to Kolar. On Feb 12, Chinnasamy was nabbed by the CID from Kolar and handed over to the Tamil Nadu police.

However, consequent to that, according to the FIR, the accused DMK leader and two others were admitted to a hospital on the very same day. He continued to be admitted to the hospital on February 13 and 14 as Tamil Nadu cops allegedly claimed that he too was injured and was undergoing treatment. After the Jawan succumbed to injuries on February 14, the Tamil Nadu police took Chinnasamy into custody on February 15.

The FIR copy accessed by the Republic also reveals the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under which the accused are charged. It includes sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 323, and 304. Furthermore, the preliminary FIR was filed with section 307 (attempt to murder) which was later converted to section 302 (charge of murder).