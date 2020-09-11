Timeline For Submission Of Life Certificate For Central Govt Pensioners Relaxed Amid COVID

In a major relief to elderly persons, the Centre has relaxed the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate from 1 November 2020 to 31 December 2020 for all Central Government pensioners. Earlier, November used to be the only month for maintaining continuity of pension through the submission of LC. However, the pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above, can submit Life Certificate from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020. During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the decision was taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to the new Coronavirus.

In addition to the above, as per the Reserve Bank of India notification dated January 9, 2020, which permits video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) as a consent-based alternate method of establishing the customer’s identity, pension disbursing banks have been asked to explore the said methodology for obtaining a life certificate from the pensioner, to the extent permitted by RBI guidelines, in order to avoid a rush at the branches.

READ | Finance Min Clarifies On Circular: Normal Recruitment Through Central Agencies To Continue

READ | Finance Ministry Issues Cost-cutting Instruction To Ministries/depts Amid Fiscal Pressure

Every Central government pensioner has to submit a life certificate in the month of November for further continuation of their pension. Pensioners can submit the LC by visiting the bank branches, however, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has been promoting the digital life certificate which can be given from the comfort of one’s home also.

In 2019, as a measure to enable additional dedicated time to very senior pensioners, the Department issued orders enabling pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above to submit life certificate from 1st October onward instead of 1st November, every year so that they could avoid the general rush in the month of November.

(PTI Photo)

READ | National Recruitment Agency Game-changer In Recruitment Sector: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

READ | Post-COVID Scenario Both A Challenge And An Opportunity For India: Jitendra Singh