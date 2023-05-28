From 1921 To 2023 - The Timeline Of Old And New Buildings Of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building. Following is a timeline of the old and new buildings of Parliament.

Feb 12, 1921: Foundation stone laid of Parliament House, then called the Council House, by Duke of Connaught

Jan 18, 1927: Parliament inaugurated by then Governor General Lord Irwin

Jan 19, 1927: First meeting of third session of Central Legislative Assembly held in Parliament House

Dec 9, 1946: First sitting of Constituent Assembly

Aug 14/15, 1947: Transfer of power at midnight session of Constituent Assembly

May 13, 1952: First sitting of both Houses

Aug 3, 1970: Then President VV Giri lays foundation stone of Parliament Annexe

Oct 24, 1975: Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurates Parliament Annexe

Aug 15, 1987: Then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi lays foundation stone of Parliament Library

May 7, 2002: Then President KR Narayanan inaugurates Parliament Library building

May 5, 2009: Then Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee lay foundation stone of extension of Parliament Annexe

July 31, 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Parliament Annexe extension

Aug 5, 2019: Then Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla present proposal for modern Parliament building

Dec 10, 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

May 28, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building