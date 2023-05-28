Last Updated:

From 1921 To 2023 - The Timeline Of Old And New Buildings Of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building. Here is detailed timeline of the old and new buildings of Parliament.

PM Modi on May 28 inaugurated the new Parliament building. (Image: Republic)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building. Following is a timeline of the old and new buildings of Parliament.

Feb 12, 1921: Foundation stone laid of Parliament House, then called the Council House, by Duke of Connaught

Jan 18, 1927: Parliament inaugurated by then Governor General Lord Irwin

Jan 19, 1927: First meeting of third session of Central Legislative Assembly held in Parliament House

Dec 9, 1946: First sitting of Constituent Assembly

Aug 14/15, 1947: Transfer of power at midnight session of Constituent Assembly

May 13, 1952: First sitting of both Houses

Aug 3, 1970: Then President VV Giri lays foundation stone of Parliament Annexe

Oct 24, 1975: Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurates Parliament Annexe

Aug 15, 1987: Then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi lays foundation stone of Parliament Library

May 7, 2002: Then President KR Narayanan inaugurates Parliament Library building

May 5, 2009: Then Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee lay foundation stone of extension of Parliament Annexe

July 31, 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Parliament Annexe extension

Aug 5, 2019: Then Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla present proposal for modern Parliament building

Dec 10, 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

May 28, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building 

