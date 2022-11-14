Timeline Of Shraddha Murder Case: Murderer Aaftab Was Staying In Same House After Killing

After a woman named Shraddha was murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab in the most brutal manner six months ago, the Delhi police have now resolved the case by arresting the accused on Monday morning and now he has been sent to 5-day police custody for further interrogation. After killing Shraddha, Aaftab chopped her body into around 35 pieces.

Here's the timeline of details as per the investigation and confessions by accused:

Aaftab was staying in the house after he murdered Shraddha

Aaftab would sleep in the same room where he murdered Shraddha to avoid raising suspicion.

Before coming to Delhi from Mumbai, both of them went to Himachal for a vacation

After returning from the vacation, they stayed in a hotel in Paharganj

He then shifted to a hostel

On May 15, he shifted to an apartment; the murder was committed on May 18

Since May 18, he used to step out every night

As per police, Aaftab used to watch crime series on the OTT platform

Police also said that Aaftab had admitted to his crime

Police have found 12 body parts so far

Body parts were disposed of between 15-18 days of the murder, said the police

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Additional DCP South district Ankit Chauhan shared some gruesome details which were discovered after interrogating the accused Aaftab. He said, "When the victim girl (Shraddha) went missing, the girl's friend informed her father who got suspicious and approached Mumbai police. Then they came to Mehrauli Police Station and we immediately initiated legal action, thereafter everything was disclosed."

The DCP further said, "Since 2019, Accused Aaftab and Shraddha were live-in partners and both had private jobs. Initially, they used to stay in Mumbai, then they went on a trip to Himachal Pradesh and was staying in Delhi for some time. They used to quarrel frequently and things got out of control and he killed her. The accused first said that the girl left after they had a fight but after the interrogation, he admitted to killing her."

The Delhi police said that Aaftab first strangulated Shraddha and then in the most shocking and cruel manner chopped her body into 35 pieces. The murderer then stored Shradhha's chopped body parts and kept them in the fridge. For the next 18 days, he disposed of the pieces in the forest area of Delhi's Mehrauli.

Notably, the police have also confiscated the refrigerator that the accused used to store the chopped body parts of the victim. Republic TV on Monday accessed the first visuals of the fridge that appears to be a double-door domestic refrigerator.