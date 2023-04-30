Timely Redressal Of Citizens' Complaints Top Priority Of J-K Administration: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the top priority of his administration is to ensure timely redressal of public complaints.

Interacting with people through the L-G's Mulaqaat online platform, Sinha stressed on coordination and monitoring of schemes at the district level to fulfil the aspirations of every section of society.

"Timely redressal of citizens' complaints is our top priority and LG's Mulaqaat is an effective medium to achieve this objective," Sinha said.

It is a new era of challenges and opportunities and every citizen must be empowered to contribute to nation building, he added.

Sinha also heard citizens' grievances and issued directions for their immediate redressal.

Hearing a complaint from a Kathua resident about cleaning the village pond, Sinha impressed on the collective efforts of the residents in ensuring clean and pollution free surroundings.

He also directed the senior officials to attend at least one event of the ongoing Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, a training programme launched under the agriculture and allied sector's holistic development plan.