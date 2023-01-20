'Timing Of Documentary Is Sinister': UK MP Writes Letter To BBC Boss

Slamming the BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, on Friday wrote to the Director General of the British media house and said that the producer has shown a 'lack of vision, common sense and judgement by producing such an insensitive one-sided documentary'.

He said that the docuseries not only insults the two-time democratically elected PM of the largest democracy but also the judiciary and Parliament that investigated PM Modi rigorously and exonerated him for being involved in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He urged the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to stop screening the second part of the documentary to "avoid exasperating the already tense situation between British Hindus and Muslims in many of our series."

Timing of documentary is sinister: Lord Rami Ranger

"The timing of this documentary is sinister; when India assumed the Presidency of G20, we have our first Prime Minister of Indian origin in No.10, and we are working for the UK-India free-trade agreement. Kindly confirm if your Pakistani-origin staff were behind this nonsense," the UK MP asked.

He further reminded BBC that "the British divided us arbitrarily without any referendum and caused the deaths of over a million innocent people and made over 15 million refugees in the country of their birth. The British generated such hatred that led to three more bloody wars with more loss of life, and now India and Pakistan are nuclear adversaries. Should you not make a documentary to take responsibility for the bloodshed that continues unabated? How about the famine in Bengal and the massacre of innocent people in Jallianwala Bagh?"

"For the record, diversity is accepted and protected by laws in India. The Indian constitution accords equality to all regardless of race, religion, and gender. I cannot say the same for Pakistan, where equality is not accorded to people of other faiths and women."

Notably, India has called it a "propaganda piece", remarking it is designed to push a specific "discredited narrative" and that the ongoing colonial mindset is "blatantly visible" in the series.