'Equipped With Latest Tech, TIMS Ready To Serve COVID-19 Patients In Hyd': Eatala Rajender

Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) is all set to serve COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad after being equipped with all the latest technologies, state Health Minister Eatala Rajender asserted on Wednesday. TIMS has 1,224 beds available, out of which 1,000 beds are with oxygen facility and 50 beds have ventilator facilities, the Minister informed.

'Will recruit staff in two days'

"TIMS Gachibowli is ready with all the latest technologies. TIMS is making doctors available in the same manner as Chandigarh's PG college has done. There are 1,224 beds available in TIMS whereas 1,000 beds have oxygen facility and 50 have ventilator facilities. 15 floors are ready. In two days, we are recruiting staff," Rajender said.

READ | Telangana govt issues orders for payment of full salaries from June

The health minister further went on to say that over a short span of time, the state health sector has developed tremendously. He further alleged that people with no responsibilities are spreading rumours and urged the people not to believe in them. The minister also said that only the people having COVID-19 symptoms should opt for tests.

"In a very short time, we have done so much development in the health sector. We are gaining public trust by providing treatment to thousands of people. It is unfair to insult the people who are staying with coronavirus patients and treating them. People with no responsibility are spreading rumours. The public should not believe it," he added.

READ | Telangana: BJP MP gets college enrollment confirmation, TRS leader demands CBI trial

'The death rate due to coronavirus is reducing'

Reiterating that TIMS has the capacity to treat more patients, the Minister requested the people not to spend a huge amount of money in private hospitals. He also added, "If your neighbour is affected with coronavirus, do not panic. It will not spread to you. Irresponsible people are creating confusion. I request media to build strength amongst the public. We have reached the capacity of testing 6,600 people. Including private diagnostics, we have reached the level of testing 10,000 people per day. The death rate due to coronavirus is reducing."

READ | Makers of Prabhas' next film start building a massive set in private studio in Hyderabad?

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Wednesday, Telangana's total confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 9,553, out of which 5,109 are active cases, 4224 patients have recovered from the disease and 220 people have succumbed to the infection.

READ | Telangana BJP State President detained during protest in Hyderabad

(With inputs from agency) (Image ANI)