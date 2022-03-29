Tina Dabi, 2015 IAS Topper Set To Marry Again; Shares Pictures With Fiancé Pradeep Gawande

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi is set to marry again, months after her separation from Athar Aamir Khan. Dabi, a 2015 UPSC exam topper, is tying the knot with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

The 28-year-old took to social media on Monday to announce her engagement. “I am wearing the smile you gave me, fiance,” Tina Dabi wrote on Instagram. She enjoys considerable popularity on the photo-sharing app with over 1.4 million followers.

Her husband-to-be, Pradeep Gawande also posted a photo with Tina where she can be seen wearing a red saree, while he is wearing a matching red kurta and pants. “Together, is my favourite place to be!,” he captioned the Instagram post.

As per media reports, the couple is set to get married on April 22 in Jaipur. Pradeep Gawande is a 2013 batch IAS Officer and is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

Popular IAS couple finalises divorce

Tina Dabi shot to fame in 2015 when she topped the prestigious civil services examination, becoming the first person from the Dalit community to do so. In the same year, she announced her relationship with Athar Aamir Khan, who secured second rank in the 2015 UPSC examinations.

Tina and Athar came to be known as the IAS couple and their interfaith marriage was hailed across the nation. Many people deemed their romance was equal to a “movie script.” The couple got married in April 2018 in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Their wedding reception in Delhi was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other Union Ministers along with then-Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

However, the marriage was short-lived as the couple announced their separation in November 2020. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021 after an order passed by a Jaipur court.