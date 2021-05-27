Last Updated:

Tiny Private Aircraft Forced To Land On Busy Yamuna Expressway After Glitch; All Ends Well

A trainer aircraft made an emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway due to a technical glitch. There were two people in the aircraft, they landed safely

Astha Singh
A trainer aircraft made an emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. There were two people in the aircraft, both pilots landed safely. There was some kind of technical flaw in the two-seater aircraft. The plane was going from Narnaul (Haryana) to Aligarh and landed in the Nauhjheel Police Station area, with two people on board.

Due to the engine malfunction, the two-seater glider of a private company made an emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway bridge number 72. After this, the pilot of the plane, Jagrit, managed to make a safe landing on the Yamuna Expressway with no damage to the aircraft. As soon as the information of the incident was received-- Mathura and the local police reached the spot. The landing was made around 1 pm, 10 km away from Jewar Toll Plaza on Yamuna Expressway.

 

