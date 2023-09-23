Tipra Motha Calls For 12-hr Bandh In Tripura's Tribal Areas On Sep 30 For 'Greater Tipraland' Demand

The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party in Tripura, has called for a 12-hour bandh in tribal areas of the state on September 30 to press for an "early constitutional solution" to the demand for 'Greater Tipraland' statehood.

The Tipra Motha, riding on the demand for 'Greater Tipraland', bagged 13 of the 42 seats it contested in assembly elections this year.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma told reporters on Saturday, "This is the beginning of the movement of Tiprasa people for their constitutional rights to send a message to the Centre for early resolution of their problems." Debbarma said the bandh will be observed in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas only, and appealed to the Tiprasa people to participate in it.

Tipra Motha-run TTAADC governs the tribal areas, which comprise around 70 per cent of the state's geographical area and house around 30 per cent of the population.

"Tripura is a small state... The Centre has to look after so many things. We want an early solution from the Centre for the survival and existence of our community," he said.

Asked whether Tipra Motha would accept any other proposal by the Centre instead of 'Greater Tipraland', he said, "Let the Centre officially come up with a proposal, we will take a decision after consultation among party leaders." "I am confident that the Centre is not against the interests of the indigenous people. If Bodo and Dimassa people could get a constitutional guarantee, why would Tiprasa be deprived?" he added.