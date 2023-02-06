Tipra Motha Has Secret Understanding With Congress, CPI(M), Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that Tipra Motha, headed by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, has a “secret understanding” with the Congress and the CPI(M).

Newly formed regional outfit Tipra Motha, which won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls in 2021, has decided to go solo in the February 16 assembly elections. It will contest 42 of the 60 constituencies.

There are around 20 tribal-dominated seats in Tripura, and these hold the key to power in the northeastern state.

Shah, while addressing a rally in Shantirbazar area, said that two BJP chief ministers in the last five years have ensured security of Tripura, which was earlier witnessing cross-border infiltration and militancy.

Taking potshots at the opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress, which have agreed to a seat adjustment for the assembly polls, Shah claimed that the two parties have “never respected tribals”.

“The Congress and Communists ruled Tripura for over 50 years, yet there was no development. The Congress has given you 'andhakaar' (darkness), but have given you 'adhikaar' (rights),” he said.

According to the seat adjustment, the CPI(M) will contest 43 seats, and its Left Front partners Forward Block, RSP and the CPI one each. The Left Front is also supporting an independent candidate in Ramnagar constituency in West Tripura. The Congress, on the other hand, will contest 13 seats.

Shah also claimed that the Narendra Modi government has ensured development of the Northeast, ending years of neglect.

