Tipu Sultan's Iconic Bedchamber Sword Sold For ₹140 Crore At London Auction

The bedchamber sword of the 18th-century ruler of Mysuru, Tipu Sultan, was sold for 14 million pounds ($17.4 million), which converts to Rs 140 crore in Indian national currency, at Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art sale, an auction house in London. This is a new auction world record for an Indian and Islamic object. The sword, according to Bonhams, was the most significant of the weapons because of its clear personal ties to the sovereign. In the conflicts of the late 18th century, Tipu Sultan achieved fame. Between 1775 and 1779, he engaged in various battles with the Marathas.-

The price on Tuesday was seven times the estimate, according to auction house Bonhams, which conducted the sale. The sword, according to Bonhams, was the most significant of the weapons because of its proven personal ties to the ruler.

"This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands. Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable," said Oliver White, Bonhams Head of Islamic and Indian Art and auctioneer.

The sword was discovered in the private quarters of Tipu Sultan's palace.

"The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance, and unrivalled craftsmanship. It was no surprise that it was so hotly contested between two phone bidders and a bidder in the room. We are delighted with the result," Nima Sagharchi, group head of Islamic and Indian art at Bonhams, said in a statement.

In 1782, Tipu Sultan succeeded his father as king of the south Indian state of Mysore. For his fierce skills and bravery, he became known as the "Tiger of Mysore." In fights against both bordering states and the East Indian Company, which he was an adamant enemy of, he was a pioneer in the use of rocket artillery. A new calendar, currency system, and other administrative and financial reforms that drew on his father's efforts were also hallmarks of his reign. He also made Mysore the most dynamic economic region in India.

According to the Bonhams, "Of the many weapons removed from the palace of Tipu Sultan after the fall of his royal stronghold at Seringapatam on May 4, 1799, few have such resonance or such a close connection to Tipu Sultan, the Tiger of Mysore, as the Bedchamber Sword, found in his private quarters after the battle. Unquestionably part of Tipu's own arsenal, the sword is arguably the finest and most important of the weapons, with a proven personal association with the ruler."

After Tipu Sultan was killed, his sword was presented to British Major General David Baird as a token of his courage, according to the auction house.