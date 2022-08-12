Tiranga Campaign Receiving Unprecedented Response: BJP

The BJP Friday said the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has seen unprecedented response across the country and claimed the target of having 20 crore households hoist or display the national flag on independence day will definitely be reached.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh told reporters that party president J P Nadda will also inaugurate an exhibition here on Saturday to mark the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', which falls on August 14.

It will highlight the atrocities people faced during the partition violence, he said. Silence marches will also be taken out in every district on that day, he added.

It will send out the resolve that everyone is together for national unity and integrity, he said.

Referring to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Singh said the exercise which started from August 9 has reached all corners of the country with MPs and other elected representatives joining it to encourage people to be a part of the initiative.

Singh also urged people to take a selfie with the national flag at their homes during the exercise between August 13-15 and post it on the official website for this.

The government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes during August 13-15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.