Tiranga Shikara Rally Held At Dal Lake Ahead Of Independence Day; PM Modi Praises Effort

As a part of the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a Shikara rally was conducted at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar on Friday where a number of boats were seen rowing together with the tricolour.

The event which was organised with the collective effort of the Youth Services and Sports Department of Jammu and Kashmir and the Srinagar District Administration was earlier flagged off by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

#WATCH | J&K: A Tiranga shikara rally held at Dal Lake in Srinagar under #HarGharTiranga campaign. The event was organised by the Youth Services and Sports Department of the UT. The shikara rally was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. pic.twitter.com/ozla8Pq3cZ — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

According to an official, hundreds of Shikaras that rowed together with the tricolour in the Dal Lake displayed a unique sight of patriotism and instilled the spirit of nationalism and peace, as part of the celebrations commemorating India's 75th Independence Day.

The rally commenced with the Police Pipe Band playing the national anthem in the presence of Aftab Malik, DDC Chairperson Srinagar, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and other senior officers.

PM Modi praises 'collective effort' at Dal Lake

Following the event, LG Sinha while speaking about the rally said that the 'Tiranga Utsav' is a celebration of the ideals and aspirations of the country and further urged everyone to participate in the campaign by hoisting the national flag in their homes between August 13 and 15.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the video of the Tiranga Shikara rally and called it a "wonderful collective effort".

Wonderful collective effort on the Dal Lake! #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/aHjMYFuwnB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2022

Earlier, a similar boat rally was carried out in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district where local people, fishermen, as well as students were seen participating.

