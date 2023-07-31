Tiruchirappali-Sharjah Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Thiruvananthapuram

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday (July 31) due to technical reasons. The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport a few minutes after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM. The flight was destined for Sharjah and was supposed to land at the destination by 2:27 PM.

However, as soon as the flight took off it developed a technical glitch. The flight data shows the flight circled Madurai Airport before being diverted to Thiruvananthapuram.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:07 pm, an Air India spokesperson said. According to the airline there were 154 passengers and six crew member on board. No one suffered any injuries. While flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram after a full emergency was declared at the International Airport, Air Idnia Express spokesperson claimed that it was a precautionary landing.

“Flight IX613, operating between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah on 31 July 2023, made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The decision was taken due to a technical snag post-takeoff. This was not an emergency landing. We regret the inconvenience caused to guests on board. Our team is making alternative arrangements for their travel," an Air India spokesperson stated.

The official reason which led to the snag is awaited from airport authorities.

Air India Express informed that it was making alternative arrangements for the travel of the passengers and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, the airport authority also informed that the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain Air India Express flight, IX 573, with 180 passengers, abandoned takeoff due to technical reasons at 11:06 AM.

On July 25, an Oman Air flight from Kozhikode to Muscat was forced to turn back to the international airport minutes after take-off due to a technical snag.

On July 20 another Air India Express plane that took off from Delhi for Kochi developed a technical snag and landed at Bengaluru airport in Karnataka. Almost 18 hours later, another flight was arranged to ferry the passengers to Kochi.

Air India Express is a low-cost airline with its headquarters in Kochi, Kerala.