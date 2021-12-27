Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams To Release Slotted Sarva Darshan Tickets For January Today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released the online quota of slotted sarva (free) darshan tickets for January 2022. The TTD released 5,000 free darshan tickets from January 13 to 22 on Monday, and around the same time, the temple trust also released 10,000 slotted sarva darshan tickets a day for all other days in the first month of the year. As per reports, record tickets were sold for the darshan within minitues of announcement.

In an official announcement, the TTD said, "New regulations are being implemented to protect the health of devotees as the number of devotees increases. We appeal to the devotees to cooperate with this decision."

COVID-19 guidelines for devotees

As a part of COVID protocols in the temple, devotees need to produce the vaccination certificate of receiving both of their doses or a recent COVID-19 negative certificate obtained at least 72 hours prior to the visit. Furthermore, wearing masks, maintaining sanitation, and social distancing are also mandated for the devotees. Talking about the number of devotees to be allowed for the visit, it is speculated that the temple board can increase the daily quota of tickets allotted to the devotees. Further, providing details on the accommodations for the devotees, the temple board informed that people can start making bookings for accommodation from October 25, 2021, for the month of November.

Considered as the world's richest Hindu temple, Lord Venkateswara's shrine is located in Tirumala, near Tirupati, in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.