Tirupati: 9-day Annual Brahmotsavams Of Lord Sri Venkateswara Conclude On September 27

The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara concluded on September 27 at the Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. In tune with the COVID-19 restrictions, the priests performed Avabhrida Sanam, which was conducted at a makeshift water tank near Ayina Mahal inside the Srivari temple. The priests then performed Snapana Thirumanjanam to Lord Malayappa and his two consorts along with Lord Sudarsana. After offering the special prayers they immersed the idol of Chakrathalwar in the mini tank marking the conclusion of the annual Brahmostsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara.

Tirupati: 9-day long Brahmotsavams celebrations conclude

In the evening, special prayers were performed followed by Dwaja Avarohanam (lowering of the temple flag). Earlier when the festivities began, the ceremonial "Dhwajarohanam" was performed inside the famous hill temple of Tirumala, where the flag with an imprint of Lord Garuda was hoisted while chanting Vedic hymns. The Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara is one of the most celebrated festivals of Andhra Pradesh. During the celebrations, all the Coronavirus protocols were strictly followed, authorities said.

COVID-19 outbreak in Andhra Pradesh

With Coronavirus cases surging globally, India has breached the 59-lakh mark. As per the latest updates from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh are 6,68,751, out of which 5,97,294 have recovered while 5,663 died. In the past 24 hours, 7293 new cases and 57 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state are 65,794. According to the latest update by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,12, 57, 836 Coronavirus tests have been formed in India until September 26.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)